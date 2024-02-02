Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition launches next week

HQ

Resident Evil 4 is getting a new edition next week. The Gold Edition of the remake that came out last year will release on the 9th of February, and come with all the previous DLC as well as some new content for players who've already been through it all.

Separate Ways and the Mercenaries will be added as soon as you pick up the game, and extras including new weapons, the option to swap to the 2004 soundtrack, a map for locating all the treasures in the base game, and more have been added too.

Check out the trailer below to check out everything that's coming, and let us know if you'll be picking up the Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition.