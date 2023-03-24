Resident Evil 4 confirms The Mercenaries release date

HQ

The Resident Evil 4 Remake launches today, and while most are going to be happy just going through the original experience with an updated look and new gameplay, Capcom has confirmed it'll give us some extra content soon enough.

In the launch trailer, we get a peek at the game but if you've been keeping track with the other trailers, there aren't any big reveals here besides the confirmation that The Mercenaries DLC launches for free on the 7th of April.

Resident Evil 4 is available today on Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and PC. Check out our review here if you're on the fence about buying it.