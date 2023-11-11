Resident Evil 4 comes to mobiles next month

HQ

If you've been thinking up ways to relax and kill some time over the Christmas holidays, Capcom may just have a solution. Because the Japanese company has now revealed the exact release date for Resident Evil 4 on mobile devices.

Set to make its arrival on December 20, 2023, this version of the game will only be available on iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models, as well as iPads and Macs with an M1 chip or newer, all because of the upscaling technique that it uses and which seems to drain batteries rather quickly.

As for how Resident Evil 4 will be offered, like the mobile version of Resident Evil Village, this edition will be free to download but you will have to splash out £58 in additional purchases to be able to play the game in its entirety. The DLC for the title is said to also be available.

Will you be checking out Resident Evil 4 on your mobile device this holiday period?