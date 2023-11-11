Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4 comes to mobiles next month

Capcom is giving mobile gamers an early Christmas present.

If you've been thinking up ways to relax and kill some time over the Christmas holidays, Capcom may just have a solution. Because the Japanese company has now revealed the exact release date for Resident Evil 4 on mobile devices.

Set to make its arrival on December 20, 2023, this version of the game will only be available on iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models, as well as iPads and Macs with an M1 chip or newer, all because of the upscaling technique that it uses and which seems to drain batteries rather quickly.

As for how Resident Evil 4 will be offered, like the mobile version of Resident Evil Village, this edition will be free to download but you will have to splash out £58 in additional purchases to be able to play the game in its entirety. The DLC for the title is said to also be available.

Will you be checking out Resident Evil 4 on your mobile device this holiday period?

Resident Evil 4

