Resident Evil 4 celebrates 20 years: The game that redefined the survival horror genre

The game that redrew the map for the horror genre, the wildly beloved Resident Evil 4, is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and yesterday, January 11th, marked exactly two decades since the game was released on the GameCube. Compared to previous titles in the franchise, Resident Evil 4 broke new ground in several ways—most notably through its more action-oriented design and its iconic over-the-shoulder camera. These were two of many changes that helped breathe new life into and revitalise the game series, which had started to feel a bit outdated after Code Veronica.

Resident Evil 4 has been released on numerous platforms since its debut, and thanks to the incredible remake from the other year, it was further upgraded with significantly improved graphics and a touch of modern sensibility in terms of structure, challenge, and gameplay mechanics. It's clear that the game's popularity endures, with over nine million copies of the remake sold globally, making it one of Capcom's fastest-selling titles ever.

What are your best memories of Resident Evil 4, and which version of the game did you experience first? The original on GameCube or one of the later releases?