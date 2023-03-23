Resident Evil 4 anime's second episode sees Leon getting battered for Ashley

HQ

Capcom has released the second episode of its adorable anime adaptation of Resident Evil 4, and this next part sees Leon having to bail Ashley out of all kinds of trouble and danger, and ultimately taking a massive beating for it.

As was the case with the first episode, this one is also quite the violent one, and even concludes like the first with Leon being carried across a rainbow to the afterlife, except this time after getting belted into the atmosphere by El Gigante.

Check out the new episode below and also read our review of Resident Evil 4 right here.