Resident Evil 3, Street Fighter V, and more to leave PS Plus next month

PS Plus giveth, and then PS Plus taketh away. Despite new games coming to the Extra and Premium Games Catalogue every month, subscribers should also keep an eye out for what titles are leaving the service, too.

In March, as spotted by PlayStation Game Size, ten games will depart, including Resident Evil 3, Street Fighter V, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Mortal Kombat 11, Life is Strange: True Colours, and more.

You've got until the 18th of March to get through these games if you haven't already, but after that if you want them in your library, you'll have to pull out your wallet or hope they're given away for free in a new month.