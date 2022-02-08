Cookies

Resident Evil 3

Resident Evil 3 remake sales has surpassed 5 million globally

The game originally came out almost two years ago.

HQ

Following the updated number of sales for Monster Hunter Stories 2 shared yesterday, Capcom now has revealed the latest figures for another game under one of their most popular franchises.

In a press release, Capcom<a href="https://www.capcom.co.jp/ir/english/news/html/e220208.html" target="_blank">announced that Resident Evil 3 remake has hit a new milestone by shipping 5 million units worldwide. This title is a reimagining of the 1999 release, Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, and was released back on April 3, 2020 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. In November 2021, it was revealed that the remake had already outsold the original.

Our review for the RE3 remake can be found here.

Resident Evil 3

