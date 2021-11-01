Resident Evil 3 Remake has outsold the 1999 original

HQ

Capcom has revealed within its annual earnings report that the Resident Evil 3 Remake has been able to outsell the 1999 original. According to the publisher, the remake has sold 3.9 million units as of March 31 this year (obviously, this figure could now be higher). The original, which launched on the PC, PS1, Dreamcast, and GameCube, managed to shift 3.5 million units in its lifetime.

Capcom seems to be pretty proud of this figure, as it has described the game as being a "hit," despite it falling short of sales for the Resident Evil 2 Remake. The aforementioned title released in January 2019, and by May of that year, it was able to sell 4.2 million units. The total sales for the Resident Evil 2 Remake now stand above 7.8 million.

You can take a look at our review for the Resident Evil 3 Remake here.

Thanks, IGN.