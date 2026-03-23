Resident Evil 3 reaches its highest concurrent player number on Steam in six years

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Resident Evil is turning 30, which is being celebrated with a massive Steam sale, and Resident Evil Requiem has just been released to great acclaim. All in all, this has led to a major resurgence for the series, and we're now seeing a somewhat unconventional reflection of that.

Resident Evil 3 was released almost exactly six years ago and is now on sale with a 90% discount as part of the 30th Anniversary Sale - and combined with the fact that Requiem players are eager for more zombie adventures from Capcom, Resident Evil 3 has now reached its highest number of concurrent players since launch.

No fewer than 20,363 concurrent players (according to SteamDB) were logged on Steam on Sunday, a figure roughly five times higher than the game has seen since April 2020 (when it was released). In short, Resident Evil fever is at its peak right now, and Capcom's success shows no signs of slowing down.