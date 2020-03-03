Resident Evil 3: Nemesis soundtrack to release on vinyl

As games are amidst an era of remakes, bringing old gems back for all to enjoy in 2020, music has been in a strange place lately as well as vinyl records become more and more popular alongside digital music and streaming services. Resident Evil 3: Nemesis is getting its remake this year and at this point, it's one of the most anticipated games of 2020. Along with it, Laced Records has teamed up with Capcom to bring a glorious 2xLP limited edition record to those wanting to listen to the soundtrack on their record players after turning the game off for the day.

The record, that you can find here and check out below, will feature 46 tracks from the original 1999 soundtrack on 2xLP 180g, bright purple vinyl within a deluxe gatefold sleeve. The record is available to pre-order for £33 and is set to ship late April of this year while Resident Evil 3: Remake is set to release on April 3.