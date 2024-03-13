Resident Evil 3, NBA 2K24, Marvel's Midnight Suns and more join PlayStation Plus

HQ

2024 has already given us so many game of the year candidates that it's easy to forget we're almost in the middle of March. Here's a great reminder though.

Sony has revealed the games that will be added to the upper tiers of PlayStation Plus this month, and the selection is quite impressive.

These are the games being added to the PS Plus Extra collection on the 19th of March:

Premium members can also look forward to some beloved classics the same day:



It's also worth highlighting that the first season of My Hero Academia will be added to Sony Pictures Core for PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe members on the 1st of April, so we're getting a non-interactive treat as well.