Resident Evil 3 demo available later this week

Earlier today, we posted a news piece regarding a speculated release date for the Resident Evil Demo and now we have an official date to share. Horror fans won't have to wait very long to play snippets of Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil Resistance, as Capcom just confirmed the demo release date for the former and the open beta release date for the latter. Resident Evil 3, the much-anticipated remake of Capcom's horror classic, is set to get its demo as soon as this Thursday, March 19 on PC (via Steam), PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The demo is followed by Resident Evil Resistance's open beta, which kicks off on March 27, so regardless if you're a single-player fan or a multiplayer fan, Capcom has something for you.

Take a look at the demo/open beta trailer below.