Resident Evil 2's director pulls an Akuma on Resident Evil Requiem leakers

As with any and every major video game release, Capcom is wary that spoilers, late-game capture footage or even game code could leak before Resident Evil Requiem becomes publicly available on Friday, February 27. It's usually us press who get access to early pre-launch codes for review purposes, and then some retailers may receive physical copies some days later to ready their shelves and pre-orders.

It's certainly difficult to keep everything under wraps, and most of the time it's advisable to go voluntarily blind on socials in order to avoid your story being ruined, and that's why Capcom sent out the following warning the other day:

"A request from Capcom to the Community: Please don't post or share pre-release leaks and spoilers for Resident Evil Requiem. We really want everyone to enjoy the game's story and experience as much as possible. Our legal department will continue to issue takedowns and deletion notices for leaks in order to preserve your day-one experience. It's not long now until the game is out, so we look forward to seeing all your reactions after release! - Your Capcom team"

However, the director of Resident Evil 2, Hideki Kamiya, decided to go the extra mile and use a very Japanese, very Capcom expression to call out and ridicule those who deliberately leak game info beforehand. In his own words, though it may very well read like Street Fighter Akuma's "Die One Thousand Deaths":

"I reckon Biohazard 2 had its late-game developments leaked to the tabloids too, didn't it... For your own selfish gratification, trampling on the feelings of users eagerly awaiting the game and the creators who poured their hearts into it - it's a despicable act that destroys everyone's happiness and deserves death a thousand times over... May you be cursed never to play games again..."

Though it sounds ultra-harsh, it's the over-the-top, acid tone used by the controversial Japanese developer that fans and haters will identify right away. Although Kamiya-san parted ways with Capcom long ago, it's worth keeping in mind that they're now working together once again on Clovers' still distant Okami sequel.



