Resident Evil 2, Star Wars, Lego and more join PlayStation Plus next week

This month's PlayStation Plus Essential games are fantastic, but those of us who have one of the higher tiers of the service will get even more exciting stuff on the 16th of January.

Sony confirms that the following games will be added to the PlayStation Plus Extra library on Tuesday:



Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' Next-Level Edition



Resident Evil 2



Hardspace: Shipbreaker



Just Cause 3



Lego City Undercover



Session: Skate Sim



Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun



Surviving the Aftermath



Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong



I'm probably not the only one getting nostalgic flashbacks looking at the list of games being added to PS Plus Premium the same day either:



Legend of Mana



Secret of Mana



Rally Cross



Star Wars: Episode 1 The Phantom Menace



Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection



The benefits don't stop there for those of us who live in Norway, Netherlands, Portugal, Poland, Ireland, Denmark, Sweden or Finland, as "select series" from Crunchyroll will be available to PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe members via Sony Pictures Core starting on Monday.