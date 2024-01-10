Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news

Resident Evil 2, Star Wars, Lego and more join PlayStation Plus next week

Premium and Extra subscribers are getting some real gems.

HQ

This month's PlayStation Plus Essential games are fantastic, but those of us who have one of the higher tiers of the service will get even more exciting stuff on the 16th of January.

Sony confirms that the following games will be added to the PlayStation Plus Extra library on Tuesday:


  • Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' Next-Level Edition

  • Resident Evil 2

  • Hardspace: Shipbreaker

  • Just Cause 3

  • Lego City Undercover

  • Session: Skate Sim

  • Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun

  • Surviving the Aftermath

  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong

I'm probably not the only one getting nostalgic flashbacks looking at the list of games being added to PS Plus Premium the same day either:


  • Legend of Mana

  • Secret of Mana

  • Rally Cross

  • Star Wars: Episode 1 The Phantom Menace

  • Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection

The benefits don't stop there for those of us who live in Norway, Netherlands, Portugal, Poland, Ireland, Denmark, Sweden or Finland, as "select series" from Crunchyroll will be available to PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe members via Sony Pictures Core starting on Monday.

