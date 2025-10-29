Resident Evil 2 remake tops 16 million sold copies with Biohazard closely following suit

HQ

The latest financial report from Capcom has been released and in the information the Japanese publisher has shared updates on how many of its latest and biggest games are performing in a sales manner. In total, 10 games are presented, five of which are Resident Evil projects, two of which are Monster Hunters, two Devil May Crys, and Street Fighter 6 as well.

While you can see the official sales information below, the key points to note is that Resident Evil 2 remains the best-selling recent RE game with 16.3 million sold units, which is around half a million ahead of Resident Evil VII: Biohazard. Likewise, despite shipping eight million copies in three days, Monster Hunter Wilds has seriously plateaued and now sits at 10.7 million units, which is around seven million behind Monster Hunter Rise. Also, the Netflix anime series must have had an impact on interest in Devil May Cry, as the game has supposedly shipped over two million units this fiscal year.

Capcom sales information, with games arranged by highest-to-lowest lifetime sales: