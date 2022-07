HQ

Capcom has announced that the Resident Evil 2 Remake has now surpassed the 10 million sold copies milestone. Announced in a tweet, it's mentioned that the game crossed the threshold yesterday on July 14.

This comes three and a half years after the Remake originally launched (January 25, 2019), and in the time since, fans have even been treated to a remake of the third Resident Evil and been given the announcement of a remake of the fourth game, which will launch in March 2023.