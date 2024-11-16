Resident Evil 2 is coming to Apple devices on December 10th

HQ

Capcom has undeniably been going full throttle in recent years with grand remakes of several classic games. Now, they've announced that Resident Evil 2, one of their most acclaimed remakes, is coming to Apple devices on December 10th. The price is expected to be between 300 and 700 SEK based on previous releases of this kind from Capcom. Furthermore, the game will require either an iPhone 15 Pro or 16, or an iPad or Mac with at least an M1 chip under the hood to even run.

Previous ports of Capcom's AAA games haven't exactly sold well on Apple devices, so the question is whether Resident Evil 2 can turn the trend around.

Will you be trying Resident Evil 2 on iPhone or Mac when it launches on December 10th?