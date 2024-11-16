English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil 2 is coming to Apple devices on December 10th

Survive a zombie-infested Raccoon City in an all-new way.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Capcom has undeniably been going full throttle in recent years with grand remakes of several classic games. Now, they've announced that Resident Evil 2, one of their most acclaimed remakes, is coming to Apple devices on December 10th. The price is expected to be between 300 and 700 SEK based on previous releases of this kind from Capcom. Furthermore, the game will require either an iPhone 15 Pro or 16, or an iPad or Mac with at least an M1 chip under the hood to even run.

Previous ports of Capcom's AAA games haven't exactly sold well on Apple devices, so the question is whether Resident Evil 2 can turn the trend around.

Will you be trying Resident Evil 2 on iPhone or Mac when it launches on December 10th?

Resident Evil 2

Related texts

0
Resident Evil 2Score

Resident Evil 2
REVIEW. Written by Roy Woodhouse

"It's satisfying to control and the story is amazing, and the whole thing is wrapped up with great sound and excellent visuals."



Loading next content