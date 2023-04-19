Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil 2 & 3 to get Ray-Tracing back in a future update

Capcom is aware of the issue.

HQ

A few days ago, we reported on the news that Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 had seemingly been met with a strange issue that saw Ray-Tracing options removed from the games for PC players on Steam. As Capcom had yet to address the situation, many wondered what had actually happened to cause this problem, and if it was intentional at all.

Well as expected, it was simply a bug that Capcom had to address, as in a new tweet the developer promises that the feature will be fixed and back in a future update.

There is no word as to when the update will be arriving, but either way, if you enjoy playing the two Resident Evil games with fancy and glitzy reflections, you'll soon be able to get back to doing just that.

Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil 2
