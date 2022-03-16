Resident Evil 2, 3 and 7 save files can be used with the upcoming PS5 and Xbox versions

HQ

Two weeks ago, it was announced that the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3, as well as Resident Evil 7: Biohazard would be graphically enhanced for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.

These upgrades will also be available for free if you own the originals, which we think is the right way to do it. But it turns out Capcom is going to go even further to cater to us gamers, as they have now confirmed that our old save files will work as well. This means it's a great opportunity to play them again to fetch those trophies and Achievements you missed on your first run.