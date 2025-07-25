Resident Alien's upcoming season will be the last

Many of us have followed Alan Tudyk's extraordinary adventures in Colorado as a crash-landed and stranded alien in the series Resident Alien. It has offered equal parts comedy and sci-fi suspense, but after season three, the series was cancelled, but fortunately NBC reconsidered after the budget was reduced.

Despite this, it has now been announced (thanks TV Insider) that there will be no fifth season, and the upcoming fourth season will therefore be the last. Fortunately, the team was prepared, and showrunner Chris Sheridan explains:

"I knew going into it that this was likely going to be our final season. Creatively, that was exciting because I knew we could spend the time wrapping up some storylines and driving toward an ending. I'm so proud of how good Season 4 is and especially proud that we were able to finish as strongly as we did, with a finale that is probably my favourite episode of the series."

Although Resident Alien did not perform particularly well on NBC, it has reportedly done better on Netflix. There is therefore a possibility that Netflix will try to take over the series to tell more of the story, but if Resident Alien gets a well-written and good ending, then perhaps it is just as well to simply let the series be.

Have you followed Resident Alien yourself, and what do you think of the series?