ResetEra forums sold to MOBA Network for $4.55 million

The probably biggest and undoubtedly most important video game forum on the world wide web is ResetEra forums, created in 2017 as the remains of NeoGaf after people left it since the owner was accused of sexual misconduct (although never convicted). It grew fast and today they have 55,000 members, and that is of course worth a lot. $4.55 million to be precise.

That is what the Swedish company MOBA Network has agreed to pay for the community. This is a company that has specialised in video game and online communities and runs many different sites and a YouTube network. ResetEra has generally very strict rules, and the idea is that it will keep everything intact, so we should not expect any major changes.

