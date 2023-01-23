Resetera bans discussion of Hogwarts Legacy

HQ

Resetera, one of the biggest online gaming forums around, has issued a total ban on discussion of Hogwarts Legacy.

This increases the scope of a previous ban, which stopped users from promoting the upcoming game, but now any and all discussion will be disallowed.

The ban and the reasoning behind it were made clear in a post on Resetera made by the forum's general manager. "After continued internal discussion," the post reads. "We began to start outlining the issues put forth by Rowling and the game in question and each time, and as we discussed it all, we kept coming back to the simple fact that Rowling is not only a bigot but is actively pushing, in her position as a wealthy and famous individual, for legislation that will hurt trans people."

"Therefore, the mod team has decided to expand our prior ban on promotion for the Hogwarts game to include the game itself," the post goes on to say. Resetera is also not allowing discussion on the ban, so anyone wanting to put their opinion in will have to do so elsewhere.

Hogwarts Legacy has drummed up a fair amount of controversy, as while J.K. Rowling is in no way involved in the game, many argue that highlighting her Wizarding world only gives her more of a platform from which to spread hateful views.