Researchers turn 5,000-year-old mummy into sourdough bread

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Do you remember Ötzi, the Iceman? The 5,000-year-old mummy who has given researchers a unique insight into life during the Copper Age, but who has now also contributed to something far more unexpected. Ötzi has, in fact, now been turned into sourdough bread.

Thanks to researchers who identified and cultured yeast strains found on Ötzi's body, they've been able to bake bread that, according to them, rose in a way that closely resembles what's available in stores today.

Microbiologist Mohamed Sarhan explains that it took quite some time to get the ancient yeast strains to actually work, but also mentions that this is just the first of many upcoming (and exciting) projects aimed at exploring various applications for ancient microorganisms.