Researchers propose "rewilding" Europe's borderlands as natural defence strategy

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A group of researchers has proposed a concept known as "defensive rewilding," suggesting that restoring natural landscapes across Europe's border regions could act as a low-cost defensive layer against potential military incursions.

The idea, published in the RUSI Journal and noted by Defense News, argues that re-establishing forests, wetlands and peat bogs along strategic frontier zones could significantly hinder the movement of armoured vehicles and military logistics.

The study suggests that in regions such as Eastern Europe, including areas near the borders of Estonia, Poland and Finland, terrain-based defence could complement traditional military infrastructure while also advancing environmental goals.

Researchers argue that wetlands and peatlands, in particular, could create soft ground conditions that restrict heavy military mobility, while forested areas could disrupt visibility and reduce the effectiveness of modern targeting systems.

They also highlight historical precedents, noting that natural terrain has repeatedly shaped battlefield outcomes, including in major 20th-century conflicts.

While the proposal has drawn interest in defence and environmental circles, it remains theoretical and would require substantial policy coordination and investment to implement at scale. Yet, very interesting if you want to take a closer look: Here.