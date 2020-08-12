Research suggests gaming can help reluctant readers

You're watching Advertisements

New research has been published today by the UK's National Literacy Trust that suggests video games can help young people, especially boys and reluctant readers, get to grips with reading and writing.

The report finds that 73% of reluctant readers feel that playing games can help them feel a part of the story (more so than reading books), and 65% can role-play and imagine being someone else, which the report suggests boosts empathy in young people. The research also shows that 58% of those asked are interested in a career as a game developer.

Elsewhere, 60% of the parents questioned have reported that playing games with friends has helped the mental well being of their children, which during a difficult time such as the one we're all living through right now is certainly a positive (although the survey seems to have been conducted at the end of last year before the pandemic, so the results would undoubtedly be different after the last few months).

The research comes to us via the aforementioned National Literacy Trust, in conjunction with UK trade body Ukie and publisher Penguin, with more than 4,600 young people surveyed. The results suggest that 79% of young people read materials that relate to games, while 63% go as far as writing their own game-related material, be that scripts, tips for other players, or fan fiction.