Rescuers save bear stuck in tree with a trampoline

Officials were called to a residential area in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, after a black bear was spotted roaming loose. A nearby school noticed the bear, and rescuers told children and staff to stay inside.

The bear scarpered up a tree, where animal rescuers and firefighters teamed up to get a ladder closer to the bear, where a tranquiliser shot could be administered. From there, officials set up a trampoline out of a blue tarpaulin, letting the bear fall safely to the floor.

The animal was sedated again before being moved away from the residential area. It is expected to be moved to somewhere in central Pennsylvania. The young bear is in for a long nap before they wake up somewhere else entirely. What a sleepwalking adventure.

