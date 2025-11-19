World news
Rescue operation underway after South Korean ferry with 260 passengers hits rocks
The coast guard is conducting a rescue operation after the ferry hit a rocky island.
We just got the news that a South Korean passenger ferry carrying approximately 260 people, including passengers and crew, just ran aground near a rocky island close to Jindo on Wednesday, according to authorities (via YTN).
The coast guard immediately launched a rescue operation to ensure the safety of all on board. Details on injuries or the condition of the ferry aren't available yet, so stay tuned for further updates. This is a developing news story...