Mortal Kombat 1

Reptile, Ashrah, and Havik confirmed in new Mortal Kombat 1 trailer

It looks like Netherrealm is finally giving us human reptile again.

In the latest Mortal Kombat 1 trailer, we got a look at three new playable characters, alongside some interesting Kameo fighters. Also, the Banished trailer seemed to show off more of the main story, and how Liu Kang's new timeline is coming under threat.

Reptile is now a large reptilian humanoid creature that can transform into a human form. He has been banished for this ability, and now wants to team up with Liu Kang. It seems for once, reptile is not only a good guy but he's also back in a mostly human state, something fans have been requesting for years.

3D-era fans will be glad to see the return of Ashrah and Havik. Ashrah is now without her iconic hat but remains a demon of the Netherrealm who saw the light after picking up a heavenly sword. Havik looks to be as chaotic as ever, ripping off his limbs and using them as weapons. He's also got Sareena by his side in the form of a Kameo fighter.

Check out the full trailer below for some gruesome fatalities and more story details:

Mortal Kombat 1 launches on the 19th of September for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

