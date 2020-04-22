Represent your class in Destiny 2's Guardians Games event

Destiny 2 players have found a new reason to fight each other because Bungie kicked off the game's three-week-long event Guardians Games yesterday. Uniting the three player classes (Hunter, Titan or Warlock), all Guardians can participate in daily challenges to collect points for their preferred class. In doing so, the community makes it clear once and for all which class is the best.

As a reward, there will be a special, permanent reminder of who the winners were at the end of the event. Of course, you can collect new items and bonuses for your participation during the promotional period, too, so you better not slack off. The Guardian Games are free to participate in for all.

