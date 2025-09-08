Reports suggest Grand Theft Auto VI could slip to October

HQ

As most of you know by now, Rockstar has locked in May next year as the release date for the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI. But more and more credible voices within the games industry are casting doubt on that timeline, claiming it simply isn't realistic. One of them is Tom Henderson from Insider Gaming, a well-known insider with a solid track record when it comes to leaks and early information.

According to Henderson, there's no chance Grand Theft Auto VI will be ready by May. Instead, he believes a later date is much more likely, with October being the strongest candidate. Bloomberg's Jason Schreier has also hinted before that fans should prepare for further delays, pointing to the game's massive scale and attention to detail, as well as the fact that it has already been delayed once before, as reasons why history might repeat itself.

Henderson put it bluntly:

"To be honest, I don't think that it is gonna release in May. For some reason I just cannot see GTA 6 releasing in May. You know, all the rumblings and so on just doesn't seem to suggest it. For me personally, I think we are looking at October."

If this proves true, it will of course be frustrating for fans waiting for Rockstar's next epic. Still, the developer is known for releasing games only when they're ready, and considering the series' pedigree, it's safe to assume they know what they're doing. After all, it's not like there's a shortage of other games to keep us busy while we wait.

Do you think Grand Theft Auto VI will be delayed yet again?