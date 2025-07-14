Reporter asks Jake Paul about sexualization of women in boxing, gets bullied in response

HQ

On Friday, the third fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano took place at the Madison Square Garden in New York, ending with a third defeat for Serrano, likely ending an unprecedented rivalry in women's boxing, that brought in millions of viewers through Netflix, a landmark for an all-female boxing card (first ever at the Madison Square Garden), even if most experts think the fight, that ended with two judges granting Taylor a win 97-93 and the third judge 95-95, was less exciting than their previous two.

It is a big moment for women's sports in general, but the powers behind it are still very conservative. Jake Paul, the youtuber turned boxer who challenged Mike Tyson last year, organised the event with Netflix, through his company MVP (Most Valuable Promotions).

In the interview (via Talk Sport), a reporter asked a question "about the projection of women in boxing". The reporter praised their effort in investing in women's boxing, but called the attention upon a topic "I've talked to a couple of people this week, about the issue with having ring girls in an all-female card and the sexualization of women."

Paul's business partner, Nakisa Bidarian, interrupted him, asking "you want ring boys?". The reporter responded "well, a couple of people have said, 'Why don't you have boys?', or none at all. I just wanna bring to the attention the conversation of it".

Instead of a response, Paul simply said "bro, please stop talking". Bivarian went on to tease the reporter: "If anyone wants to submit an application to be a ring boy at MVP, send it to that young man". "Send it to f***ing Kamala Harris", Paul added.

"Get the WOKE outta here! Ring boys... Ewww", said user Eric D. Kirk in response to a clip of the moment on Twitter. "Insane self report to L combo to ask for ring boys and then have to get verbally checked by Jake Paul", said another.