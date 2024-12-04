Report: XDefiant will be closed down only 14 months after it originally was released

HQ

XDefiant started well for Ubisoft, but the joy didn't last long and players quickly started to drop out as it failed to live up to expectations in several ways. Since then, Ubisoft has been trying to bring it back to life, but so far without success.

Now, the very reliable Insider Gaming reports that the game's days are numbered. During a meeting earlier today, the decision was made to retire the game in June 2025, just 14 months after it was originally released.

As you can imagine, the failure will have consequences and Ubisoft's studios in Osaka and San Francisco are expected to be hit hard with a total of 170-180 losing their jobs. Season three will thus be the game's last entire season and it will be run with a skeleton crew until the game is shut down.

Sad of course, but we have reported several times during the fall about the problems Ubisoft had with XDefiant, where developers and publishers have shown their support for the game. Now, this is not an official confirmation yet, but Insider Gaming has such a good track record that it is unfortunately difficult to be optimistic here.