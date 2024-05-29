Report: XDefiant reaches eight million players in one week

HQ

Last week, XDefiant was finally released, to somewhat mixed reviews. But players were obviously curious and just a week after the premiere, Insider Gaming now reports that it has reached around eight million players.

Ubisoft had high expectations for the title and according to the same source, the goal was to reach five million players in a single month - but the actual outcome was more than 50% higher in just one week.

Have you tried XDefiant yourself yet, and is there anything you think Ubisoft should change?