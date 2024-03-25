Report: XDefiant is stuck in limbo

HQ

There was a hope that Ubisoft's Call of Duty-like arena shooter XDefiant would make its arrival before the end of this fiscal year (which concludes at the end of this week). This was seemingly confirmed as much in a financial report at the start of the year, but now it looks highly unlikely that this will be the case.

Insider Gaming has stated that the shooter is in a bit of a limbo, as executives at Ubisoft keep imposing changes and features to be incorporated in order to make the game resemble Call of Duty more. This in turn has caused developers to miss internal deadlines and for the game to be delayed time and time again, while the team faces the challenges of adding more systems to the game at the last minute, which usually results in build breaking issues that need to be resolved.

As for what this means for the actual release plans of XDefiant, the report states that even Ubisoft doesn't have a clear plan for when the game will make its arrival at the current time. The game is seemingly not at risk of being cancelled, but there are also no internal release dates to look forward to either.