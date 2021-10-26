Report: Xbox working on Wu-Tang action-RPG

HQ

Nvidia suffered an enormous leak in September in which several spectacular titles were revealed. Many of them seemed like straight up fantasies, while others have been confirmed. One of the games that wasn't confirmed was Project Shaolin, but now multiple sources (one of them being Windows Central) reports that it is in fact real.

The game is supposedly being developed by Brass Lion Entertainment, a fairly new studio founded by industry developers who previously have worked on games like Fallout, Mass Effect and Sleeping Dogs. It will be a third-person action-RPG sporting co-op for up to four people with cool animé inspired design, and all this presented with a presumably solid soundtrack created by the epic hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan.

Project Shaolin is being developed together with Microsoft, so we assume this will be published by Microsoft as well and coming for Xbox Game Pass on day 1. Even though it hasn't been officially revealed, the sources are several and pretty good, so we think there might actually be a fire somewhere in all this smoke.