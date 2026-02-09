Report: Xbox still planning first-party handheld console

HQ

As the Nintendo Switch proved nearly a decade ago, some gamers care much more about taking their favourite titles on the go than having them run at the fastest fps rates or have the greatest graphics. Since the Steam Deck really took off, too, a lot of companies have been racing to deliver the next great handheld gaming PC/console. Last year, Xbox gave us its premium version with the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X and Xbox Ally.

While you might think that those two handhelds would be enough for Xbox, Windows Central's Jez Corden offers a different take. According to him, Xbox still has plans for its own first-party handheld, but those plans are being pushed back right now.

The next big focus is on the upcoming Xbox home console. That next-gen machine is taking up the main priorities at Microsoft's gaming division right now. If you want a glimpse at how the next-gen Xbox will look on its home screen, Corden says you shook take a peek at the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally, as its Windows integration and gaming focus show the marriage of features Xbox wants to have in its next consoles.