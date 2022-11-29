Report: Xbox Series X was one of the hottest products of Black Friday this year

HQ

It looks like Black Friday has been kind to both Microsoft and Xbox once again, as the annual Adobe Holiday Shopping Trends report has claimed that the Xbox Series X was one of the year's hottest products.

According to the report (thanks, VGC), which supposedly takes into account data from one trillion visits from over 1,000 retail sites, the premier Xbox console is said to have been one of the year's most popular items, so popular in fact that Adobe regarded it as one of the five "hot products".

The other four making up that list were Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, MacBooks, drones, and the kids's show Bluey.

It is interesting that the Series X made the list however, especially since a lot of retailers seemed to have been putting on a pretty crazy deal that saw Xbox Series S consoles heavily discounted, whereas the Series X usually remained discountless.