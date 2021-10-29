Report: Xbox Series X supply will improve just in time for Halo and Forza

HQ

If you want to buy a new console, it's still virtually impossible to enter a store and get a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. Most stores have long pre-order lines, lotteries and other solutions to struggle with before you can get your console.

Fortunately, this situation might improve for Xbox Series X, just in time for Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite, which launches in November and December respectively. According to Christopher Dring, head of Games Industry and a known insider, more units are coming. This is what he had to say on this topic on Twitter:

"Word on the industry bongos is that Xbox Series X supply will improve quite a bit for the year-end run-in, just in time for Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon. Microsoft will utilise those games and Game Pass as the key hardware selling points during the Christmas sales window."

Hopefully regular gamers will be able to buy most of these consoles, so they don't end up being hogged by scalpers and resold at ridiculous prices as Xbox Series X is currently actually more expensive than PlayStation 5 on the scalpers market.