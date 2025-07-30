Report: Xbox ROG Ally pre-orders will go live at Gamescom

HQ

It appears that the Xbox ROG Ally and Ally X could be heading to pre-order next month. The handheld gaming consoles were first properly revealed over at Summer Game Fest, with no release date given besides them arriving in the holiday period of 2025.

Now, as per Dealabs, it appears we may know when we might be able to get our orders in for the Xbox ROG Ally X and Ally. The reliable leaker site has posted that the 20th of August is when pre-orders will go live, which is also the day that Gamescom kicks off properly.

Gamescom seems like a pretty grand stage for Xbox to unveil such news, and it'll have a big presence at the show. It's possible that we could get this announcement officially at Geoff Keighley's Gamescom Opening Night Live, which will take place on the evening of the 19th of August.

Those in attendance at Gamescom will be able to give the ROG Ally and Ally X a test, so again it wouldn't be too surprising if you could also pre-order the consoles at that time. But, as this is a report, it's best to hold off any hype until an official reveal if you're looking forward to this handheld launch.