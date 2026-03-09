Report: Xbox Helix will be priced between $999 to $1,200

HQ

Microsoft executives have repeatedly hyped the performance of their upcoming Xbox console with some pretty spectacular wording and have received support from prominent hardware insiders who testify that it appears to be significantly more powerful than Sony's PlayStation 6.

While we are positive about high-quality hardware, there is no doubt that this does come at a price. Components cost money, powerful components cost even more money, and there is currently a shortage of virtually everything. Considering that the PlayStation 5 Pro cost £699.99/€799.99 when it launched in Europe, many have justifiably wondered what body parts they will need to sell on the black market to afford it.

Unfortunately, we don't have an official answer to this, but the hardware specialists at Moore's Law is Dead have taken a educated guess (thanks VGC) after doing the math, based on what the device is said to include:

"If Microsoft wanted to sell this thing at cost, they could probably do so at around $900 if it was mass-manufactured at a large scale. So anyone who thinks it'll be $2,000, I don't think the BOM cost [total cost of parts] suggests that.

"However, I do expect them to make at least a small profit on it. And so, my estimate would be that if Xbox wanted to be kind of aggressive, they would go for $999."

In the same video, they also comment on its performance compared to the PlayStation 6, saying that it is "20-30% faster, maybe 40%, who knows, than the PS6," which would be a significant difference. Regarding the buyers of this alleged monster device, Moore's Law is Dead says that it is mainly console gamers who have also been keen to buy a powerful and affordable PC, but still prioritise video games:

"But for people who want to go to PC gaming and had an Xbox, I think that'll be a compelling argument at $1,000 and probably still even at $1,200."

What do you think the Xbox Helix will cost, and how keen are you yourself on a device with one foot in the console realm and the other in the master race world?