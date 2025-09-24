Report: Xbox gamers play more different titles than PlayStation and Steam users

HQ

Game Pass has, of course, changed how many of us consume our games. Since subscribers always have access to a huge library of classics as well as many of the latest releases, there is no financial risk in trying them out.

This leads one to suspect that Game Pass users play more than others, but is that really the case? Ampere Analytics (thanks Windows Central) has now found out in a new report that last month, Xbox users played an average of 5.7 different games. This is slightly more than Steam users, who played 4.5 games, and two more than the 3.7 games played by PlayStation 5 gamers.

Some may argue that this may have been a good month for Xbox and a bad one for the other formats, but Ampere Analytics also comments on this, writing that the same relationship "has been the case since Ampere tracking began in August 2022."

When it comes to playing time, however, the picture is different, and the report states that the playing time for Xbox gamers "is far more changeable than the other platforms, and is strongly influenced by the Call of Duty timetable." In terms of hours played, PlayStation 5 users played the longest with 12.7 hours, compared to 11.9 hours for Steam, and 7.7 hours for Xbox.