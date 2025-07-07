Report: Xbox exec has set impossible conditions for studios to meet and the bleeding "isn't over"

HQ

If you thought laying off 20% of Xbox's workforce in one fell swoop was horrifying (it is), we've got some bad news again. Or, at least, the anticipation of bad news.

Windows Central journalist and regular Xbox insider Jez Corden tweeted over the weekend that Microsoft's chief financial officer Amy Hood has set an absolutely "unrealistic" profit target for Xbox, and that failing to meet it will likely lead to more layoffs within the division in the future.

"Microsoft CFO Amy Hood has given Xbox an utterly unrealistic financial requirement that is going to continue hurting the division. This isn't over."

In the same X thread The Verge editor Tom Warren joins the conversation by pointing out that the Activision Blizzard King acquisition has forced Microsoft to set tighter margins to recoup that investment in light of the fact that Game Pass is still not making the money it expects, something Corden disagrees with.

In any case, it seems that the bleeding of developers and closed projects within Xbox does not seem to be over.