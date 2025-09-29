Report: Xbox Cloud Gaming is "really really impressive" after resolution bump

HQ

Xbox Cloud Gaming has been around for a few years now and is a fairly well-established service. Many people like it, especially because there isn't much lag, but there are competitors that offer higher resolution. That's why many people were happy when it was recently revealed that the resolution of the service had been increased to 1440p for those who want it.

Now, Digital Foundry has examined the technology more closely to see if 1440p works as it should via the cloud, and if there are any downsides to running it this way. Fortunately, they seem to be very pleased with what Microsoft has achieved:

"I played Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora for I don't know half an hour, an hour or so, and I actually went through to a particular save game where I know there's a lot of volumetrics going on. This is a dramatic improvement, I'd say, over the xCloud.

"I'd still want the native Series S experience, to be honest, but this is so much better. The latency doesn't seem to be impacted, and that was always one of the good things about a fully functional xCloud, is that the latency wasn't too bad."

He sums it up by comparing it to a previous benchmark they did, and concludes that Xbox gaming via the cloud is now seriously impressive:

"You can actually check out Tom's piece on that from back in the day where he did the legwork there. Latency was significantly lower than PlayStation 4 equivalent streaming, which you can only stream on a PlayStation, weirdly. So yeah, this is all looking really, really impressive."

Have you tried the upgraded Xbox cloud service yet?