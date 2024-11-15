Report: Xabi Alonso to leave Bayer Leverkusen early, could succeed Ancelotti at Real Madrid

HQ

After Real Madrid's recent tumbles in Liga and Champions League, a lot of fingers are pointing towards Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid's coach. Despite winning everything there is to win with Real Madrid, including multiple Champions League titles, some fans believe he is to blame for the team's not so great performance recently.

Xabi Alonso's name has been in the radar since last year. The Spaniard played for five years in Real Madrid, and last year took the world of football by storm with an unprecedented unbeaten Bundesliga and DFB Pokal for Bayer Leverkusen.

He is undoubtedly one of Europe's most prized trainers, and while his contract with Leverkusen expires in 2026, Eurosport Spain says Xabi Alonso will leave the club in 2025, at the end of the season. That is the only thing certain, according to this outlet.

Xabi Alonso could join Real Madrid next season

His next destination is still up in the air: they claim the most likely scenario is for him to succeed Ancelotti in Real Madrid and become their next manager starting next season (2025-26). However, a return to Bayern Munich for Alonso, this time as manager, is also possible, depending on the performance of Vincent Kompany this season.

Another option, although less likely as it would be a step backwards, is for Alonso to return to Real Sociedad, the basque club where he debuted in 1999.

In order for Alonso to join Real Madrid in 2025, the white club would have to also break earlier Ancelotti's contract, that also expires in 2026. A mid-season firing of Ancelotti is something the club is not currently considering, but it may still depend on wether Real Madrid returns strong from this international break or not...