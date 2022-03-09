Report: WWE in talks of moving the franchise to EA

HQ

For roughly two decades, the Japanese developer Yuke's has made the main WWE games. First with THQ as a publisher and since WWE 2K14 with 2K Games. But the latter has never really resulted in great games. Quite the opposite actually, and when Yuke's was removed from development, the quality fell even further and became so bad with WWE 2K20 that the sequel WWE 2K21 was cancelled altogether.

Now Fightful reports that WWE has started talks with EA instead, and considers a move of the wrestling franchise to a new publisher:

"Multiple sources have stated that WWE has had preliminary discussions with EA about bringing the WWE Games line over to one of the top gaming publishers in the world."

WWE 2K22 was just released after a delay, and judging from early impressions, it is a whole lot better this year than previously. If it's enough to make WWE stay with 2K is currently unknown, otherwise it might become an EA Sports series instead.