Report: WWE 2K26 release date, platforms revealed

While the game's official reveal won't arrive until this Friday, the 30th of January, as fans grow restless wanting more information on WWE 2K26, a usually reliable leaker has delivered the goods. We know billbil-kun well in the world of games reporting, and now from him we've got a fresh lot of info on WWE 2K26's release date and platforms.

According to billbil-kun's information, which was posted on Dealabls, WWE 2K26 will release on the 13th of March, 2026. This is just a day earlier than the release of last year's WWE game, which dropped on the 14th of March. It'll also be available on launch day as a Nintendo Switch 2 game.

Pre-orders are set to drop when the game gets revealed on the 30th of January, complete with its modes, visuals, and more. We already know that the game will have three special editions, focusing on Triple H in the King of Kings Edition, WCW vs the then WWF in the Monday Night War Edition, and the stars of the 2000s in the Attitude Era Edition. Keep your eyes peeled for the end of the week.