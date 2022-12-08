Report: Wonder Woman 3 has been shutdown

HQ

It looks like Gal Gadot's time as Wonder Woman is coming to a close, or at least when talking solely about solo outings as the character. The Hollywood Reporter has published a report that states that the third Patty Jenkins' directed film will not be going forward and is "considered dead in its current incarnation."

While many will likely see Gadot's portrayal of Wonder Woman as one of the highlights of the former iteration of the DC Extended Universe, this all does come as James Gunn and Peter Safran have taken over as leads of DC's entertainment efforts, and it seems like for the course to be corrected (at least hopefully), even some of the brighter spots in the former approach will be blotted out.

It should be added that Jenkins had allegedly submitted her plans for the third outing, and that the film was shut down following this as it "did not fit in with the new (but still unfolding) plans."

Warner Bros. is expected to save tens of millions of dollars by not moving ahead with the movie, and as for what's next for Gadot's Wonder Woman, all that has been stated is that "no decision has been made about next steps."