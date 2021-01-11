Report: Wonder Woman 1984 is being submitted for all categories at the Oscars

You're watching Advertisements

Considering the sheer number of superhero movies we get nowadays, it isn't uncommon for them to be submitted for Oscars consideration in certain categories. However, Warner Media has set the bar incredibly high for Wonder Woman 1984, as the film has reportedly been submitted for all categories at the upcoming Oscars ceremony.

Reported by Comicbook.com, the film is being submitted for every award, including Best Picture. These are the names suggested for some of the more notable award nominations:

Patty Jenkins for Best Director

Patty Jenkins, Geoff Johns and Dave Callaham for Best Adapted Screenplay

Gal Gadot for Best Actress

Kristin Wiig, Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen for Best Supporting Actress

Chris Pine and Pedro Pascal for Best Supporting Actor

Wonder Woman 1984 isn't the first DC superhero movie Warner has made a push for Oscars consideration with, as that fell to 2019's Joker. Likewise, after seeing the success of Black Panther and even various other Marvel movies, it isn't surprising to see another superhero flick going for gold at the Oscars. With this being said, looking for consideration in every category is a bold play that we will have to watch to see how it unfolds.

You can watch Wonder Woman 1984 in the UK today with a video-on-demand home screening.

Thanks, Comicbook.com.