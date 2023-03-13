Report: Will Smith was hurt by Chris Rock comedy special and found the show embarrassing

HQ

Life must be tough as a multi-millionaire in Hollywood, poor Will Smith. Apparently, the actor has been badly hurt by Chris Rock's latest comedy special and even hinted that he found the whole show incredibly embarrassing. A source in close contact with the superstar commented on the matter to Entertainment Tonight, saying:

"Will is embarrassed and hurt by what Chris said about him and his family in his Netflix special. He didn't watch it, but he had people tell him what Chris said... It's everywhere when you look online and on social media, so Will and Jada have seen comments about it."

The person also went on to mention how Will just wants everyone to let go of what happened and focus on other things.

"Will apologised to Chris and would like for Chris to let it go... Will has worked on himself and he is banned by the Oscars for 10 years. He feels like that's enough and wants Chris to move on, so that he and everyone else can too."

Smith also found it distasteful that Netflix was involved in the whole thing and doesn't understand how such a big company can be okay with this kind of "below the belt humour".

"Will is also upset that Netflix was a part of this and thinks Chris insulting Jada again is below the belt... He is upset that Netflix gave Chris this platform to share these messages and thinks it's distasteful."

Unbelievably ridiculous of course and all this whining hardly makes the situation better for the actor.

What do you think, how long should Smith be "punished" for his Oscars spectacle and has the aftermath been sufficient?