Report: Warner Bros. is working on a game set in The Batman universe

Things are not all well at Warner Bros. right now. Despite some recent hits across its multi-media services and products, the stock price just isn't meeting expectations according to a report by Puck News, but that won't stop the company from trying new things to put itself back in the green.

After the success of Hogwarts Legacy, it's possible the return to glory may lie in video games. Not all is well in the gaming division at Warner Bros. but there are plans to expand Matt Reeves' The Batman universe with a game.

We already know we're getting The Penguin TV show soon to expand The Batman universe before we get a sequel to the 2022 hit, and it seems Warner Bros. is throwing a lot of its eggs into the Batman basket.

Would you play a The Batman game?